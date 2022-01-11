Central MN Doctor Urges Politicians To Make New Mask Mandate

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Doctors in central Minnesota say they have seen COVID-19 cases spike 250% in recent weeks. Now, the health care workers are making a desperate plea to policy-makers. It’s a new strategy to avoid what they are calling a “sick-down” instead of a shutdown. — Heath Warnert’s COVID story started around Thanksgiving. The 48-year-old construction worker spent nearly 20 days at St. Cloud Hospital. Six of those days were spent on a ventilator. “Typically, the people that were in my condition, once they went on a ventilator, they didn’t come off the ventilator,” he said. Warnert wasn’t vaccinated....

