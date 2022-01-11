ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central MN Doctor Urges Politicians To Make New Mask Mandate

Cover picture for the articleDoctors in central Minnesota say they've seen...

Mask mandates going back in effect in MN cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s two largest cities moved to reimpose mask requirements in businesses and public places as the omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the requirement would take effect in both cities at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Frey said it’s essential to keep the city healthy and moving, and wearing a mask is an obvious thing to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Central Minnesota Health Care Workers Calling For Mask Mandate Amid Surge

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Doctors in central Minnesota say they have seen COVID-19 cases spike 250% in recent weeks. Now, the health care workers are making a desperate plea to policy-makers. It’s a new strategy to avoid what they are calling a “sick-down” instead of a shutdown. — Heath Warnert’s COVID story started around Thanksgiving. The 48-year-old construction worker spent nearly 20 days at St. Cloud Hospital. Six of those days were spent on a ventilator. “Typically, the people that were in my condition, once they went on a ventilator, they didn’t come off the ventilator,” he said. Warnert wasn’t vaccinated....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
tennesseestar.com

Minnesota Doctors Call for More Mask Mandates

The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) has announced its support for renewed mask mandates in the Twin Cities. In a statement released Thursday, the MMA said it “fully supports the decisions by Minneapolis and St. Paul to re-institute mandatory mask use while indoors” and urged “other communities to consider similar actions.”
MINNESOTA STATE
