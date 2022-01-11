ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA betting odds, lines, trends

By Data Skrive NBA
 7 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 229.

NBA betting odds for Nets vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite

Over/Under

Nets-10.5229

Nets Betting Trends

As the Away Team

  • Brooklyn has a 10-7 record against the spread on the road and is 14-3 in road contests.
  • Brooklyn’s road games have gone over the set point total 10 times this season.
  • The Nets and their opponents have averaged a total of 218 points per road contest this year, 11 points fewer than this game’s projected total.

Last 10 Games

  • Brooklyn covered the spread three times in its past 10 matchups while putting up a 5-5 record straight-up in those games.
  • Brooklyn and its opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
  • The Nets’ last 10 outings have ended with an average of 222.4 points scored. That’s 6.6 fewer points than this contest’s over/under.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Nets have scored 2.4 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • Brooklyn has gone 15-23-0 ATS this season.
  • When they have played as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Nets are 1-1 against the spread.
  • Brooklyn has hit the over in 18 of its 38 games with a set total (47.4%).
  • The Nets have compiled a 21-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).
  • Brooklyn has played as a moneyline favorite of -618 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Trail Blazers Betting Trends

As the Home Team

  • Portland is 13-11 in home contests with an 11-12-1 record against the spread at home.
  • Portland’s home games have gone over the set point total 12 times this season.
  • This season at home the Trail Blazers and their opponents have averaged a total of 220.5 points per contest, 8.5 points fewer than the over/under for this contest.

Last 10 Games

  • Portland has a 4-6 record straight-up in its last 10 matchups, while covering the spread four times in those games.
  • The final scores of the past 10 Portland games have surpassed the set total five times.
  • The last 10 Trail Blazers games averaged 221.8 total points, 7.2 fewer points than this matchup’s point total.
  • The Trail Blazers’ per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 110.4, 1.8 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • Portland is 14-24-1 ATS this season.
  • The Trail Blazers are a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.
  • Portland games have hit the over in 19 out of 39 opportunities (48.7%).
  • The Trail Blazers have entered the game as underdogs 17 times this season and won three, or 17.6%, of those games.
  • Portland has played as an underdog of +444 or more once this season and lost that game.

Over/Under Trends

  • A total of 10 times so far this year, Brooklyn and its opponent have combined to score more than 229 points.
  • Portland games have had over 229 points 12 times this year.
  • The two teams combine to average 9.4 points per game fewer than the total for this matchup (229).
  • The total for this game is 229 points, eight higher than the combined points allowed for these two teams.
  • The over/under in this game is 229 points, 9.5 higher than the average total in Nets games this season.
  • Trail Blazers games average 221 total points, eight fewer than the total for this matchup.

Nets Player Props

  • Kevin Durant: 29.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.9 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (61-for-167)
  • James Harden: 22.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 9.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (80-for-242)
  • Patty Mills: 13.3 PTS, 43 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (121-for-293)
  • LaMarcus Aldridge: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Bruce Brown: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Trail Blazers Player Props

  • Damian Lillard: 24 PTS, 7.3 AST, 40.2 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (92-for-284)
  • Jusuf Nurkic: 13.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 55 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Norman Powell: 18.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (75-for-188)
  • Anfernee Simons: 13.9 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (83-for-206)
  • Larry Nance Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

