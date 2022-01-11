ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo hires agent Scott Boras ahead of potential walk year

By Mike Puma
NYPost
NYPost
 7 days ago

As he prepares for his potential walk year, Brandon Nimmo will have a new agent to guide him.

The Mets outfielder has left CAA and hired Scott Boras as his new agent, a source told The Post on Monday. Nimmo joins Max Scherzer among Mets players represented by Boras.

Nimmo’s change in agents could cloud the issue of whether a contract extension is a realistic possibility before Nimmo reaches free agency after the season — Boras usually nudges his clients to the open market. A recent example involving the Mets was Boras client Michael Conforto, whose negotiations with the team stalled in spring training. Conforto is now a free agent.

The 28-year-old Nimmo slashed .292/.401/.437 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 92 games last season. Nimmo’s biggest challenge throughout his career has been staying on the field (only once in his career he has appeared in at least 100 games). Last year’s ailments included a torn hand ligament that cost him two months on the injured list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDPfa_0di3Hrqa00
Brandon Nimmo hired Scott Boras as his new agent.

The Mets will have to decide how best to utilize Nimmo in the outfield after signing two-time Gold Glove-winning center fielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract worth $78 million.

Nimmo’s value likely increased last season after a strong defensive showing that will allow him to be marketed as a leadoff hitter/center field combo. Nimmo went from minus-four outs above average as a center fielder in 2020 to plus-four last season, according to Baseball Savant. Last season’s metric placed him in the 86th percentile defensively among MLB center fielders. Nimmo’s sprint speed of 28.9 feet per second registered in the 92nd percentile.

Nimmo’s .390 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot last season was the best in the major leagues. Nimmo joined Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman as players who have posted an on-base percentage of at least .375 in each of the last five seasons.

The Mets have been stalled in their search for a bench coach, with the Giants denying the team permission to speak with pitching coach Andrew Bailey for the opening, a source confirmed, as first reported by The Athletic. The Mets have added Joey Cora (third base), Wayne Kirby (first base) and Eric Chavez (hitting) to manager Buck Showalter’s staff in the last week, joining incumbent pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Why The Mets Made A Mistake By Letting Javier Báez Walk In Free Agency

It's not just about the cost acquisition of giving up 2020 first-round draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong in order to land Javier Báez before last season's trade deadline. Crow-Armstrong is a promising young prospect, who the Mets were forced to deal to the Cubs to acquire Báez. And this trade didn't end well for the Mets, as they fell out of postseason contention afterwards and Báez wound up being nothing more than a rental player.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Kirby
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Joey Cora
Person
Jeremy Hefner
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Eric Chavez
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Michael Conforto
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders. The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com. ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#The Post#Conforto#Baseball Savant#Giants
metsmerizedonline.com

Heyman: Mets Hire Glenn Sherlock As Bench Coach

Glenn Sherlock, who served as a third base coach and first base coach for the new York Mets from 2016-2019, is returning to Queens to serve as the Mets’ newest bench coach. Jon Heyman of MLB Network was the first to report the news on Twitter. Sherlock comes back...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Talking Chop

Braves Potential Free Agent Target: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw will go down as one of the greatest pitchers of his time and is practically a lock to make the Hall of Fame. He’s been so good for so long that it feels like he should be older than he is, but he is indeed only entering his age 34 season in 2022. Even at this age and with nearly 2500 major league innings logged in his career, Kershaw has still been quite an effective pitcher recently, doesn’t have the qualifying offer attached, and probably won’t realistically get a massive long contract, so he could be a very interesting target for Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves.
MLB
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy