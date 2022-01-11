ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 14:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 22:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess HEAVY SNOW BAND HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1130 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Copake, or 7 miles southwest of Great Barrington moving east at 45 MPH. This band of snow could produce a quick coating up to one inch of snow in a short period of time. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Great Barrington around 1135 PM EST. Sheffield, Canaan and Ashley Falls around 1140 PM EST. Otis and Sandisfield around 1155 PM EST. Tolland around 1205 AM EST. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind Chill values of 0 to -5F. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Western Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 13:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle mixed with light snow. A light glaze of ice with snow accumulations less than an inch expected. * WHERE...Barry, Ottawa, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Calhoun counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 11:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills as cold 45 below zero. * WHERE...Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Now to 6 AM Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS EVENING Freezing drizzle will continue at times this evening, which may create isolated slick spots on roads, as well as elevated and untreated surfaces. A very light glaze of ice may be possible. Exercise caution if traveling this evening and allow extra time and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent MD. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Tolchester Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.8 ft, Major 3.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 17/05 PM 3.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 19/08 AM 1.4 -0.3 0.9 None 19/08 PM 2.2 0.5 1.0 None 20/08 AM 1.1 -0.6 0.5 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED THIS MORNING Sub-freezing temperatures will allow for the potential of any wet spots on roadways to turn into patches of ice. This will create slippery conditions in some spots, especially on bridges and untreated secondary roads. Use caution if traveling. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, and do not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of black ice.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING As temperatures dip into the teens overnight, patchy black ice will be possible where surfaces refreeze. Parking lots and sidewalks are also likely to have slick spots. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Hancock, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa .Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings. WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick spots on roadways.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Cortland; Tioga; Tompkins SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Narrow bands of snow downwind of the Finger lakes could produce brief periods of steadier snow. Expect up to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Warren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in most locations by daybreak Tuesday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Warren and McKean Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Significant blowing and drifting snow with visibility near zero at times. Plan on difficult driving conditions.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-19 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Floyd; Giles; Montgomery; Roanoke A BAND OF GUSTY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ROANOKE...NORTHEASTERN GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG... NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 506 PM EST, a narrow band of snow showers was located north of Blacksburg, or over Pembroke, moving southeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, a light accumulation of snow, and reduced visibilities are possible. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Floyd Newport Pilot Shawsville and Sinking Creek. Those traveling U.S. 460 between Pembroke and Christiansburg and Shawsville, as well as I-81 between Radford and Salem, should prepare for poor driving conditions through 530 pm. Be prepared for snow on roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 20:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 300 PM CST. Target Area: Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County. For the Duck River...including Hurricane Mills...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land, other low lying areas, and access points along the river from Bucksnort to Taylortown, Cedar Grove, and to Bakerville Rd begin to flood. Portions of Tumbling Creek Rd east of Highway 13 begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin SLICK TRAVEL THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING Temperatures well below freezing tonight will refreeze any melted snow and sleet to ice. Prepare for slippery travel, especially on untreated roads, secondary and rural roads, bridges and overpasses. Parking lots and sidewalks will likely be slick as well. Please use caution while traveling through Tuesday morning. Slow down and do not assume that a well traveled roadway is free of ice.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

