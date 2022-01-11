ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Decade-Long Project Underway To Ensure There’s Enough Water For North Texans

By Jason Allen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slfmS_0di3HNo800

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After a year when Texas added more new people than any other state, a new project is underway to make sure there is enough water to go around.

More than 3,000 acres of land southeast of Dallas will be flooded to become wetlands.

The water will come from the Trinity River, which is where treated wastewater returns once it leaves homes, essentially making the wetlands one “big recycling project” according to planners.

Approved by the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors last month, the initial design will add enough water to the system for 560,000 people once its online, expected by 2032.

The decade-long timeline isn’t quick, but it’s less than half the time a traditional reservoir would take to permit, planners said.

And although North Texas is growing fast, water use isn’t moving at the same pace, with only 50% growth expected over the same period that population is expected to double.

Planned for property west of the Cedar Creek Reservoir, the wetlands follow the success of a similar project completed beneath the Richland Chambers reservoir in 2013.

Water from the Trinity is pumped into a series of retention chambers where sediment settles out.

Over about a week’s time the water then moves through vegetation, filtering out more contaminants, and leaving the water clear and clean.

It’s pumped into a reservoir then where it’s available for use back in North Texas.

“It allows you to use water straight out of the river, and therefore you’re not taking water that has a lot of sediment or a lot of nutrients straight into a reservoir,” said Woody Frossard, Director of Environmental Services for TRWD.

The district is also looking at options for expansion at the new site, potentially increasing capacity to provide for 1.1 million people.

Chief Water Resources Officer Rackel Ickert said as the district projects needs for the area for the next 50 years, it’s looking at storage in the aquifer, ground water, more reservoirs and more efficiency ion the current system to provide water.

The wetlands though have been an environmentally friendly and cost efficient option.

“This supply is significant,” she said. “It’s a large amount. It’s as big as some of those larger water supplies.”

Engineering of the wetlands is expected to take much of the next three years with construction beginning in 2025.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
azpbs.org

With less water on the surface, how long can Arizona rely on what’s underground?

In Arizona, verdant fields of crops and a growing sprawl of suburban homes mean a sharp demand for water in the middle of the desert. Meeting that demand includes drawing from massive stores of underground water. But some experts say those aquifers are overtaxed and shouldn’t be seen as a long-term solution for a region where the water supply is expected to shrink in the decades to come.
ARIZONA STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas districts now asking parents to fill COVID-19 staffing gaps

MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite and Birdville ISDs are two of the latest North Texas school districts forced to close campuses because there just isn't enough staff. Both districts will be out until Thursday, Jan. 20. Another district, Richardson ISD, hasn't closed campuses yet, but it’s asking parents to pitch in...
MESQUITE, TX
theavtimes.com

Three-month water main replacement in east Palmdale underway

PALMDALE– Contractors for Palmdale Water District are replacing 1.5 miles of water mains, the agency announced last week. Areas to be affected include 3rd Street East to Division Street and Desert Sands Park to Avenue Q in East Palmdale. Work on the $2 million project started Jan. 13 with...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Houston Chronicle

Texas approved a draft permit for a landfill, but the farmer next door found a hole in the process

Van Weldon couldn’t find a copy of the draft permit for the proposed landfill near the Sam Houston National Forest he feared would ruin his farm. Weldon received a letter in December saying state environmental regulators had tentatively OK’d the project to go next to his land. He’d been fighting it for months, fearing the landfill would contaminate his well water, fill the country roads with trash trucks and foul the smell of their woodsy air.
HOUSTON, TX
Greenville Herald-Banner

Next phases of Interstate 30 expansion project starting this year

More big changes are coming for drivers heading west, starting at the Hunt/Rockwall county and continuing through Rockwall County. State transportation officials have released details on the next phases of the expansion project along Interstate 30 in Rockwall County. Starting in October 2021 Texas Department of Transportation began closing lanes...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Recycling#Water Resources#Water Supplies#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Uban Construction#Decade Long Project#The Cedar Creek Reservoir#Richland Chambers#Trinity#Trwd
Pine And Lakes News

MnDOT announces 371 project near North Long Lake

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced a project to reconstruct and improve access and safety along a stretch of Highway 371 from the south of Gull Lake Dam Road (Crow Wing County road 125) to north of Green Gables Road (Crow Wing County Road 126) in June of 2022.
TRAFFIC
fox4news.com

TxDOT begins 380 widening project; completion date is 2025

The Texas Department of Transportation started a major road construction project along US 380 in Denton County on Monday. It spans a 10-mile stretch of the highway from US 377 to the Collin County line at County Road 26. TxDOT says the $140 million construction project will widen 380 from...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
hometownstations.com

A long awaited sanitary sewer project to get underway in Allen County

A multi-million-dollar sanitary sewer project serving a northern Allen County village is set to begin. Commissioners secured the final piece of funding for the Gomer Sewer Improvement Project with a 1.2-million-dollar loan from the United States Department of Agriculture. That, along with another 2.7 million dollars of federal, state, and local dollars will fund the project at a cost of just under 4-million dollars. The project is being done due to a non-compliance complaint from the EPA concerning water quality nearly 8 years ago. Now that all the funding is in place construction can begin and it will cost property owners less than what was first expected.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite road projects underway

Road construction is underway in Mesquite. On Dec. 30, the city released current road construction projects slated for the new year. Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard was approved for $12.86 million in the Dallas County Major Capital Improvement Program. A plan design had previously been completed by Dallas County in 2015, where the existing twolane asphalt roadway was designed to a four-lane divided concrete section. An alignment study of the preliminary design plan will determine which aspects of the 2015 plan need to be updated. When the proposed layout in the study is approved an updated project description will be completed as soon as possible so that construction can start in conjunction with the Solterra development.
MESQUITE, TX
amisun.com

Engineering underway for potential shoreline resiliency project

BRADENTON BEACH – City officials do not support a barrier wall being included in the plans for a potential living shoreline/shoreline resiliency project along Bay Drive South. On Thursday, Jan. 6, the city commission voted 5-0 in favor of accepting the revised 30% completed engineering plans presented by the...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
The Kansas City Beacon

Dry ground and unmet promises: Parkville’s wetlands project is dead in the water

A wide expanse of plastic netting sits partially buried by dirt and vegetation in Parkville’s Platte Landing Park. Intended as the base of an ongoing wetlands restoration project, the netting has instead become an expensive — and dangerous — nuisance. The City of Parkville in 2017 signed an agreement to participate in a restoration project […] The post Dry ground and unmet promises: Parkville’s wetlands project is dead in the water appeared first on The Beacon.
PARKVILLE, MO
bluffdale.com

JBWRF Secondary Water Recycled Water Project

The Central Utah Water Conservancy District and the U.S. Department of the Interior, Central Utah Project Completion Act Office, as Joint Lead Agencies (JLAs), are considering a project that would utilize treated water from the Jordan Basin Water Reclamation Facility (JBWRF) in Draper Irrigation and Bluffdale City’s respective secondary irrigation systems. The project is located in Salt Lake County, Utah.
BLUFFDALE, UT
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans Wait in Long Lines at Testing Sites as Holidays End

At least two new mobile COVID-19 testing sites are set to open in North Texas this week, in order to help meet the growing demand for testing amid the surge of positive cases. Both sites will run seven days a week and are operated by Nomi Health, a Florida-based health care organization. One site has already opened at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. It will be in operation from 6 a.m. through 3 p.m. daily.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
97K+
Followers
18K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy