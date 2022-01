As CFO, Gouneva will drive the company’s financial operations and continue to scale its performance and management processes. “I’m very excited to join the dedicated team at NEXT who truly cares about helping unlock the potential of entrepreneurs and small businesses everywhere, and I’m looking forward to building on the company’s achievements in 2022 and beyond,” Gouneva said. “I am passionate about how technology and innovation can improve and advance age-old industries that people rely on everyday. NEXT’s mission to transform small business insurance for the good of their customers aligns incredibly well with my interests and expertise.”

