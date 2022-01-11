FBI, Manchester, NH police complete home search for missing Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A four day searching involving the FBI and Manchester, NH Police failed to turn up any sign of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, the NH Attorney General’s Office announced late Monday.

For several days investigators focused their attention on 77 Gilford Street, the house where Harmony Montgomery lived with her father, Adam Montgomery and his wife and children in 2019.

On Monday, Sky Boston could see investigators digging in the backyard as they searched for evidence or any sign of Harmony.

By 4pm, the search at the house was called off, and shortly before 5pm the NH AG’s office issued a statement signaling the search of the property is now over.

In the meantime, Erin Montgomery, Harmony’s Great-Aunt, drove to the Manchester, NH neighborhood from Massachusetts to hang “Missing Persons” posters on telephone poles.

“I have hopes that maybe somebody, somewhere, has seen her and can make a phone call,” Montgomery told me.

At the time of her disappearance, Adam Montgomery had legal custody of Harmony.

According to a police affidavit released last week, members of Adam’s family told police that Adam admitted to them that Adam gave Harmony a black eye in the Gilford Street house in 2019.

Erin Montgomery told us her family called authorities, but nothing was done.

In 2019, Erin Montgomery says she was living in Florida.

“My brother made reports out of concern for her safety and the system left her in the house,” Montgomery said.

Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s biological father is in jail, charged with abusing Harmony

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s step mother, in in jail charged with welfare fraud. Authorities believe she used Harmony’s food stamp benefits after the little girl disappeared.

Erin Montgomery is not giving up her search for truth or for Harmony herself.

“The whole thing is complicated. It’s devastating. It’s any family’s worst nightmare,” Montgomery said. “I don’t have a concern with anything else except for her safe return.”

