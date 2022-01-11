ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Rep Mace of South Carolina has COVID for second time

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10p3y9_0di3F3sl00

U.S. Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, saying Monday the infection is milder than her first and that she has been fully vaccinated since last spring.

Mace said she knew she had contracted the virus and opted to test after one of her children had tested positive. Her infection comes amid a resurgence of the pandemic fueled by the omicron variant.

The Charleston Republican said she plans to work from home during her quarantine period, describing her current symptoms as “more mild than the first time.” Though fully vaccinated since the spring of 2021, Mace said she had not received a booster dose.

Mace initially contracted the virus in June 2020, soon after winning a competitive GOP primary in South Carolina’s 1st District. At the time, Mace told supporters that she tested positive after learning that some members of her campaign had been potentially exposed.

Since recovering from that bout, Mace has spoken about her “long-haul” COVID-19 experience. In a September 2021 op-ed, she described how she occasionally experienced fatigue and shortness of breath, as well as occasional hyperventilation during intense exercise, “something I never experienced before COVID.”

Mace has long encouraged vaccination, writing in that same piece that vaccination is “not a perfect fix, but it’s the best fix we have during this global pandemic.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Comments / 4

Related
myrtlebeachonline.com

Coronavirus omicron updates: What to know in South Carolina on Jan. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates. More than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC. At least 907,252 coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina, and at least 12,876 people have died since March 2020, according...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Sioux City Journal

Rep. Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Eastern Iowa's congresswoman tested positive for coronavirus this week despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, in her second bout with the respiratory illness. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said on her weekly phone call with members of the press Friday morning she started “experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms” Thursday afternoon, took a rapid test and learned she tested positive for COVID-19.
IOWA STATE
WSAV News 3

Rep. Nancy Mace tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Mace previously tested positive in June of 2020. She received her COVID-19 vaccine in April of 2021. Mace said that she decided to get tested Monday after one of her children tested positive. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 9.1 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to South Carolina. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 55 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 6, 632,575,655 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 192.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during […]
INDIANA STATE
KBUR

US Rep Casten of Illinois tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago (AP) — U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19. The suburban Chicago Democrat’s office released a statement Saturday saying Casten was fully vaccinated and received a booster dose. He describes his symptoms as “mild” and says he’s in isolation. Casten,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Mace
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#The Charleston Republican#Gop
AccuWeather

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more...
ENVIRONMENT
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Outsider.com

Tonga Volcano Eruption: See How the Shockwave Impacted North Carolina

A massive volcano eruption in the South Pacific sent shockwaves thousands of miles away. And one study of where the aftershocks hit is on display on a map of North Carolina. On Saturday, the massive volcano – which lays underwater – violently erupted, causing tsunami warnings across the ocean to the west coast of the United States. But several states felt the aftershocks of the event. This includes North Carolina.
ENVIRONMENT
The Free Press - TFP

North Carolina Superintendent Says She Won’t Approve Curriculum That Instructs Disabled Preschoolers To ‘Deconstruct Whiteness’

The North Carolina State Superintendent walked back plans to implement a statewide curriculum that teaches disabled preschoolers to “deconstruct whiteness,” according to a report from Education First Alliance (EFA). Catherine Truitt, North Carolina’s superintendent of public instruction, said she has not “will not sign” a contract proposal that...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

438K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy