GETTR adds Tucker Carlson, boasts 1.1 million new subscribers since Joe Rogan joined

Social media platform GETTR has another big addition in Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The cable news giant, who dominates ratings with millions of viewers tuning into his 8 p.m. ET show Tucker Carlson Tonight , created a profile on the Twitter alternative on Monday.

GETTR CEO Jason Miller, a spokesman to former President Donald Trump, welcomed Carlson to his platform, which bills itself as a free speech-oriented and anti-cancel culture platform, with a missive bearing several red siren emojis .

Several high-profile people, particularly in the conservative sphere, have recently joined and promoted GETTR after Twitter accounts belonging to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Robert Malone were suspended.

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan joined GETTR on Jan. 2 and shared a message about what Twitter might do next.

"Just in case s*** over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!" he said.

Miller told the Washington Examiner GETTR has recorded 1.1 million new subscribers in the eight days since Rogan joined. GETTR, which debuted on July 4, said on Friday it passed the 4 million user mark.

