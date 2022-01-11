ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

GETTR adds Tucker Carlson, boasts 1.1 million new subscribers since Joe Rogan joined

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

Social media platform GETTR has another big addition in Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The cable news giant, who dominates ratings with millions of viewers tuning into his 8 p.m. ET show Tucker Carlson Tonight , created a profile on the Twitter alternative on Monday.

GETTR CEO Jason Miller, a spokesman to former President Donald Trump, welcomed Carlson to his platform, which bills itself as a free speech-oriented and anti-cancel culture platform, with a missive bearing several red siren emojis .

Several high-profile people, particularly in the conservative sphere, have recently joined and promoted GETTR after Twitter accounts belonging to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Robert Malone were suspended.

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan joined GETTR on Jan. 2 and shared a message about what Twitter might do next.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Just in case s*** over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!" he said.

Miller told the Washington Examiner GETTR has recorded 1.1 million new subscribers in the eight days since Rogan joined. GETTR, which debuted on July 4, said on Friday it passed the 4 million user mark.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Reaches New Level of Pathetic by Begging for Tucker Carlson’s Forgiveness Over Jan. 6 Comments

Ted Cruz committed a mortal sin in the modern Republican Party earlier this week when he implied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was something other than the thing Democrats have been using to make former President Trump look bad. “We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” the Texas senator said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. “It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.” Cruz was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Indy100

Tucker Carlson compares Nancy Pelosi’s appearance to Michael Jackson in new low

Tucker Carlson decided to sink to a new low and dedicated a segment of his show to attack the appearance of 81-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and compared her to the late pop star Michael Jackson.Rather than reporting on the news (or in Carlson’s case spreading Covid misinformation and peddling conspiracy theories), it seems the Fox News presenter likened himself to a comedian as he began the lame skit where he said viewers would get “the shock of your life”.“Now let’s be clear, this wasn’t a video of Michael Jackson performing his hit songs of the 1990s,” Carlon said.“This...
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Tucker Carlson Sinks To New Low With Attack On Nancy

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night took time out from promoting conspiracy theories, downplaying the U.S. Capitol riot and spreading misinformation about COVID-19 to attack the physical appearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) The star cable TV personality claimed Pelosi was actually the late singer Michael Jackson....
U.S. POLITICS
techaeris.com

Joe Rogan joins GETTR and the platform sees a surge of new users

Joe Rogan is without question one of the most famous names, not the planet right now. He has come from starring in the TV show NewsRadio, hosting Fear Factor, being a UFC commentator, and hosting The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. Rogan’s podcast initially started by...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Minion Ted Cruz Pushes Tucker Carlson’s Favorite Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory in Senate Hearing

Ted Cruz last week begged for Tucker Carlson’s forgiveness last week after he called the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol a “violent terrorist attack.” Ted Cruz this week grilled the FBI about whether federal agents instigated the riot, an unfounded conspiracy theory Tucker Carlson brought into the mainstream last summer. “How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch. “Sir, I am sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods — ” Sanborn began...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

Gettr gets a Joe Rogan bump, but it will probably be short-lived

Gettr, the anything-goes social media app that was launched last summer by former Trump aide Jason Miller, saw a significant bump in users this week after an endorsement from podcasting star Joe Rogan, and after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was permanently banned from Twitter. The app, a known haven for...
INTERNET
Washington Post

He is no longer Tucker Carlson. He’s King Tucker.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for calling the events of Jan. 6, 2021, “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.” No way, countered Carlson. “You’re making us think maybe the Republican Party is as worthless as we suspected it was. That can’t be true. Reassure us, please. Ted Cruz?” Soon enough, Carlson received a text message from Cruz (R-Tex.) seeking a chance to defend himself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Washington Examiner
MarketRealist

Over 100,000 People Sign Up for Gettr After Joe Rogan Joins Platform

Free-speech social media platforms have been the trend lately. Platforms like Parler and Gettr have become popular because they allow users to speak freely and not worry about being suspended or banned. Parler was one of the first platforms to tout itself as a “free speech” social network. Parler has been a destination for many people who have been restricted from using Twitter for controversial posts. With Gettr on the rise, how can you invest in the platform?
INTERNET
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden has given Democrats more power to harass political enemies

There was a lot going on right around the time of the last presidential inauguration, so you may have missed that on his very first day as president, Joe Biden ordered federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies to prepare a review of how the administration should fight terrorism. By last June, that report was complete. It concluded that after more than 20 years, Islamic terror is no longer the greatest threat to this country. Instead, the agency declared that domestic political extremism is "the most urgent terrorism threat the United States faces today."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
uticaphoenix.net

Tucker Carlson repeatedly interviewed a man he described as a

Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary.Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images. Tucker Carlson has interviewed Thomas Caldwell three times since January 6. Caldwell has been indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy and faces up to 20 years in prison. Caldwell...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: NPR is destroying itself from within

If you have been living in America over the past year, you definitely had this experience: You wake up one morning and realize that some institution you grew up with, a group you once loved and trusted, has somehow changed completely. It’s not what you remembered, it’s unrecognizable. In fact, it’s now insane.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

The accountability-free world of Tucker Carlson

Correction: This article originally stated that the square root of 9 is 6. The article has been corrected. See that correction? That’s not real. At no point did I misstate the square root of 9 in this article. Had I done so, though, getting a basic fact like that wrong, such a correction would have been the result, sitting at the top of this article for everyone to read every time they come to this page. That’s how it works for articles on the Web from institutions interested in self-correction. For a writer, it’s painful, like executing a risky series of tricks on a snowboarding halfpipe only to have your wipeout go viral (to use a far cooler analogy than is warranted). But that is how it works.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Why are we still talking about this?

As you may have heard, this is the anniversary of January 6th, and in commemoration of that, we have donned the official network-approved solemn anchor outfit: white shirt, muted tie, message reverence. But actually, if you take three steps back as historical events go—if we’re being honest now—January 6th, barely rates as a footnote, really, not a lot happened that day. If you think about it, the presidential election was not overturned, the Capitol was not destroyed. The government wasn't toppled. No matter what you may have heard, not a single elected official was injured, thank God. Police got shoved. Unfortunately, punches were thrown. But the only person who wound up dead from violence was an unarmed protester who was shot to death without warning by a cop. None of the so-called insurrectionists had guns. When was the last time you saw an insurrection like that?
POLITICS
investmentu.com

GETTR Stock: Why Is Joe Rogan Joining This Social Media App?

We are only a few days into the new year, and social media stocks are at it again. The latest startup, Gettr (GETTR), is getting all the attention with high-profile podcaster Joe Rogan joining. But is GETTR stock worth looking into?. The social media platform is commonly compared to Twitter...
ENTERTAINMENT
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy