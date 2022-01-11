ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghetto Film School and Stavros Niarchos Foundation Announce Finalists for Humanity Inspires Tech Filmmaking Challenge

By Jennifer Yuma
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Ghetto Film School (GFS) and Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) have announced the six finalists selected for the SNF 25th anniversary Humanity Inspires Tech filmmaking challenge, with the winners receiving a $3,000 production award to enhance their projects.

Each fellow was asked to tell stories about the connection between technology and humanity in two minutes, through their choice of short-form medium. In addition to receiving production money, the finalists will also be put through a 10-week mentorship program under the guidance of top industry veterans.

John Legend, Emily Mortimer, Camila Cormanni, Nikolas Aronis and Jacob Moe were among the notable jurists who selected the finalists and their films.

The winners and films include Netpich Udompanich’s “Taste of Tech,” Paola Camacho’s “1804,” Odysseas Spyropoulos’s “Me, Myself and The Internet,” Stephen Cullina’s “Mementos,” Gabriel Oh’s “Jolene” and Konstantino Kotsias’ “The impact of technology in our time.’

“All of us at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation would like to congratulate the inspiring winners of the film challenge,” said SNF co-president Andreas Dracopoulos. “Young people have invaluable perspectives to share on how technology can be a force for good in our lives, yet their voices are rarely heard in the conversation. Both in the content of their films and in the technology they used to create them, these six young storytellers show how tech can bring us closer to one another and help us better appreciate our own humanity…”

Sharese Bullock Bailey, chief strategy/partnerships officer and principal of Scope added, “We are honored to work with an organization so heavily dedicated to advancing the next generation of filmmakers and continuously showing the positive impact on the communities it serves…”

