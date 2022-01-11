ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings fans in Sioux Falls react to Zimmer, Spielman firings

By Perry Groten
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7Tnb_0di3C0Pd00

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Black Monday lived up to its dark reputation in the NFL, with a number of head coaches losing their jobs following Sunday’s final games of the season. The list of casualties includes the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach as well as the team’s general manager.

The firing of Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman has been the hot topic of conversation over coffee in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I’m glad I’m not an NFL coach. That’s what I’ll say,” Josh Brewer of Sioux Falls said.

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Josh Brewer attended Sunday’s Vikings game against the Bears. He paid special attention to Zimmer’s demeanor on the sideline and after the game.

“You could notice that maybe he sensed that there’s a change coming. He kind of waved to the crowd at the end of the game as he walked in the locker room in a different way, almost to tell that he probably knew that his time had come to an end,” Brewer said.

Nick Lockrem of Minnesota was in Sioux Falls this weekend to attend the Eric Church concert. He’s not surprised about Zimmer’s firing.

“I liked Zimmer. The approach with him. A defense-first coach. That’s always a good thing. But obviously, they’ve got to try some new things, too,” Lockrem said.

Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 3 losing seasons

Danielle Cooper of Sioux Falls proudly wears her allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs. But she’s been paying attention to the shakeup within the Vikings organization.

“It’s probably for the best for their team, get a new head coach in. Maybe spice things up for their team. Get a whole new program going. Maybe it will help their football program,” Cooper said.

Fans we spoke with were hard-pressed to come up with a candidate who should replace Zimmer. That will be a topic of conversation for another day.

Homebuyer out $47,000 after email scam

Fans we spoke with said whoever takes over the Vikings will inherit enough talent on the team without having to make a major overhaul of the roster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Vikings could steal a coveted Packers coach to replace Mike Zimmer

As the Minnesota Vikings try to replace head coach Mike Zimmer, they could find their answer from the staff of the rival Packers. On the heels of several disappointing seasons, the Minnesota Vikings decided to turn the page onto the next chapter of the organization by letting head coach Mike Zimmer go in addition to firing general manager Rick Spielman. Thus, the search has been on for the next head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Eric Church
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Minnesota Vikings Head#Gm#The Kansas City Chiefs#Homebuyer
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

630
Followers
804
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy