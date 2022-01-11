Vikings fans in Sioux Falls react to Zimmer, Spielman firings

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Black Monday lived up to its dark reputation in the NFL, with a number of head coaches losing their jobs following Sunday’s final games of the season. The list of casualties includes the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach as well as the team’s general manager.

The firing of Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman has been the hot topic of conversation over coffee in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I’m glad I’m not an NFL coach. That’s what I’ll say,” Josh Brewer of Sioux Falls said.

Josh Brewer attended Sunday’s Vikings game against the Bears. He paid special attention to Zimmer’s demeanor on the sideline and after the game.

“You could notice that maybe he sensed that there’s a change coming. He kind of waved to the crowd at the end of the game as he walked in the locker room in a different way, almost to tell that he probably knew that his time had come to an end,” Brewer said.

Nick Lockrem of Minnesota was in Sioux Falls this weekend to attend the Eric Church concert. He’s not surprised about Zimmer’s firing.

“I liked Zimmer. The approach with him. A defense-first coach. That’s always a good thing. But obviously, they’ve got to try some new things, too,” Lockrem said.

Danielle Cooper of Sioux Falls proudly wears her allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs. But she’s been paying attention to the shakeup within the Vikings organization.

“It’s probably for the best for their team, get a new head coach in. Maybe spice things up for their team. Get a whole new program going. Maybe it will help their football program,” Cooper said.

Fans we spoke with were hard-pressed to come up with a candidate who should replace Zimmer. That will be a topic of conversation for another day.

Fans we spoke with said whoever takes over the Vikings will inherit enough talent on the team without having to make a major overhaul of the roster.

