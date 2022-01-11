ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Orlando police officer to avoid jail time in connection with misdemeanor battery

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer will not go to jail after being charged with misdemeanor battery.

Frank Sikos was caught on camera putting his hands on a man’s neck and pushing him down. He was indicted by a grand jury, but a deal with the state is set to be signed.

Sikos will likely get pretrial diversion for the incident that happened in 2019. He was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery in 2020.

He said in his report that he saw the muscles of Bennett Robinson’s face and upper body tighten, and as Robinson approached him, Sikos said he feared the main was going to batter him, so he pushed Robinson to the ground with one hand to get some space, and then again to make him stay down. However, he did not mention putting his hands on Robinson’s neck.

Robinson was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence, a charge that was dropped.

Sikos was sustained by the Orlando Police Department for conduct to the public and then was indicted by a grand jury. It’s been a long process because of COVID-19.

The pretrial diversion deal should be signed on Wednesday.

That deal will keep the former officer from any jail time. If he doesn’t sign, a pretrial conference will happen next month. That means he could have to go to trial.

Sikos is no longer a law enforcement officer.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
