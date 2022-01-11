Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed

Jamie Klein is one of Motorsport.com’s Global News Editors, reporting primarily on the FIA World Endurance Championship, Super Formula and SUPER GT. He took his first steps into motorsport journalism in 2013 as a freelancer before joining Motorsport Network full-time in April 2015 as UK Editor. In 2016, he moved into a more wide-ranging role as he became a regular in the paddocks of the WEC and MotoGP. After a two-month trip to Japan in late 2018 gave him his first taste of reporting live on Super Formula and SUPER GT, he made the move to Tokyo permanently in October 2019, and covered every round of the country’s two top series in 2020. Away from motorsport, he is studying the Japanese language and can often be found relaxing in an ‘onsen’ (Japanese hot spring) or gorging on ramen, occasionally at the same time. He can be found on Twitter at @JamieKlein_.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO