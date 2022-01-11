PJ Hall signs NIL deal with The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider is excited to announce a NIL (name, image and likeness) endorsement deal with PJ Hall.

The Clemson basketball sophomore has signed an advertising agreement with TCI.

“I am happy to have PJ signed as our third NIL deal. He is a great young man that comes from a great family,” TCI Publisher Robert MacRae said. “He is having an outstanding season, and I look forward to having PJ help us promote The Clemson Insider.”

A Spartanburg native, Hall has been one of the ACC’s most improved players in his first year as a starter for the Tigers, who are 10-5 overall and 2-2 in ACC play heading into Wednesday’s game at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder leads Clemson in scoring at 14.7 points per game while averaging 27.5 minutes. Hall averaged just 3.5 points in 9.8 minutes per game a season ago.

Hall is also averaging 6.0 rebounds after pulling down 2.8 boards a game last season. He’s shooting 47.8% from the field — tied for the 12th-highest field-goal percentage in the ACC — and 74.5% from the free-throw line.

Hall is coming off a 20-point effort in Clemson’s win at North Carolina State over the weekend, his fourth 20-point game of the season. He’s scored a career-high 22 points three times this season and 22 points and 13 rebounds in an overtime win over Drake on Dec. 11 for his first career double-double.

A consensus top-60 recruit during the 2020 recruiting cycle, Hall has been one of Brad Brownell’s biggest recruiting coups during his time as Clemson’s head coach. Hall starred at Dorman High School, where he was the 2019-20 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. He chose Clemson over offers from South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee among others.

