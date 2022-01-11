George Wallace Remembers Bob Saget: “It Was His Gift to Find Humor in Darkness”

Hollywood is mourning the death of Bob Saget , following his untimely passing at age 65. The actor and stand-up comedian, whose comedic and affable portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. Saget was also the longtime host for America’s Funniest Home Videos and currently on a comedy tour.

Here, fellow actor and comedian George Wallace remembers his late friend.

Bob was my friend for more than 42 years. To truly honor him, fight the sadness and come with the laughter. It was his gift to find humor in darkness. Trust me, he’d already have a joke written about you. He always had a smile, the best smile — I recommended my dentist to him, and the rest is history.

We got a chance [in August 2020] to reminisce when I did his podcast [ Bob Saget’s Here for You ], and we shared some of our favorite moments as we were coming up in comedy in the early days. We also talked about the weight of the world. He was always conscious and wanted to bring mankind forward and help make the world better. We both just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces. Only Bob Saget would go die in the Happiest Place on Earth.

Good one, you twisted mofo. Hey, Bob, I’m already missing you. Forward your heaven Hmail.com address ASAP. Love you, my friend!

