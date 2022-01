Just because Yellowstone Season 4 already reached its deadly conclusion doesn’t mean fans have to say goodbye to the Dutton family just yet. 1883 is moving along strongly and swiftly on Paramount+, with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May leading the ancestral charge. (As well as li’l Audie Rick’s John Sr.) So far, fans have witnessed one of TV’s darkest and most fatality-filled journeys, with Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan leading the Duttons and a plethora of others across the still-developing United States. Despite all the hardships and setbacks, though, May’s Elsa Dutton has stood out as a spark of optimistic light in a family that often oozes cynicism.

