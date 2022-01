Turn on an NFL game (or whatever other form of mainstream network TV you still watch) anytime in the latter half of 2021, and odds are good it wouldn't be long until you caught one of those super-patriotic, quasi-jingoistic ads for the new Jeep Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer twins. You know, the ones about how "the best things America makes are the things America makes out here" and how the flag on the passenger's side isn't backwards, it's "facing this way because it's moving forward just like the men and women who wear it on their uniforms."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO