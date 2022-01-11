ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

No. 14 St. Rose rolls over Monmouth - Girls basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maggie Cavanaugh led with a game-high 16 points as St. Rose, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, built a decisive lead early to win, 50-37,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmar, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas made five 3-pointers for 15 points to guide Jefferson in its 58-21 victory against Morristown-Beard in Oak Ridge. Ivana Tisma and Amanda Nwankwo collected 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Jefferson (8-1). Skylar Reale lifted Morristown-Beard (4-2) with 14 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

McNair over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap

Molly Brown went for 30 points, seven steals, five dimes and three rebounds for McNair in its 49-12 win against Paterson Charter in Paterson. Kristen Rojas generated nine points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal for McNair (3-1). Zemirah Redmond logged five points for Paterson Charter (0-10). The N.J....
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Vasallo, Burke lead Pascack Valley past Cresskill - girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Jules Vasallo and Ava Burke scored 12 points apiece for Pascack Valley, which pulled away with a 17-point fourth quarter to finish a 50-32 victory over Cresskill in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (5-4) closed with a 17-8 run in the final quarter to extend a 33-24 lead. It had trailed, 8-4, after the first quarter but responded with a 14-2 second period to build an eight-point halftime lead.
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Union City over Lincoln - Girls basketball recap

Erika Mercedes racked up 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for Union City in its 64-19 victory against Lincoln in Union City. Jaylyn Orefice and Elainy Pichardo recorded 10 points apiece for Union City (3-5) with Orefice delivering six rebounds, four assists and two steals and Pichardo notching four dimes, three swipes and a rebound.
UNION CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Roxbury over Morris Knolls - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schabel hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Roxbury pulled out an exciting 50-49 win over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Roxbury trailed by four at halftime but rallied to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Morris Knolls 13-12 in the final period to improve to 3-7.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Nutley over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Schroeder turned in 20 points, including eight free throws, for Nutley in its 63-24 win against Golda Och in West Orange. Jake O’Connor led all secondary scorers for Nutley (5-5) with 10 points as Morgan O’Brien went for eight of his own. The N.J. High School Sports...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over Vineland - Boys basketball recap

Carter Bobbitt and Anthony Charles shared game-high honors with 25 points each to lead Clearview to an 80-69 win over Vineland in Vineland. Clearview trailed by two at halftime but took command with a nine-point edge in the third quarter and went on to notch its third straight win. Bobbitt...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Delsea - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Valentin scored 11 points and Cedar Creek played tough defense to snap a three-game losing streak with a 45-36 win over Delsea at the MLK Showcase in Gloucester. Sean Snyder added 10 points for Cedar Creek, which built a 20-13 lead at the half and went on to improve to 3-7.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Salem over Camden Academy Charter - Girls basketball recap

Genevieve Bechard had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Salem got contributions throughout the lineup to end a three-game losing streak with a 66-21 win over Camden Academy Charter in Salem. Karima Davenport-White added 10 points to help Salem improve to 4-3. Diomeiry De La Rosa scored a...
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Roselle Park - Boys basketball recap

Michael Salvatore poured in a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds and five steals in Middlesex’s 69-44 win over Roselle Park in Middlesex. Middlesex went on a 23-2 tear in the third quarter to break open a close game and went on to improve to 4-7. Stephen...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Nick Beecroft led three players in double figures with 14 points as West Deptford defeated Schalick 58-38 in Pittsgrove. The game was tied at 12 after one quarter before West Deptford took control with a 15-4 edge in the second. Chase Ambrosius hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap

East Orange’s Nahum Lewis tallied a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead his team past West Orange 67-53 in the MLK Day Basketball Showcase at Orange High School. East Orange (5-1) took control early, as it went into halftime up 38-24. Lewis was not the only...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Arts over Bayonne - Boys basketball recap

Elijon Nix posted 14 points, seven assists, four steals and two rebounds for Arts in its 52-41 win against Bayonne in Newark. Anthony Akande delivered a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double with five steals, four assists and two blocks for Arts (4-3), which saw Zyaire Price and Faquir Mosley also add 11 points apiece. Price tacked onto his totals with eight boards, three dimes, three steals and three blocks while Mosley tallied four rebounds and three swipes.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic Tech over Absegami - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Lopez knocked down three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Atlantic Tech to a 51-36 win over Absegami in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and rode the blistering start to its third straight win. Desi Stroud added...
EDUCATION
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy