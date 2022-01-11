Street Fighter kicks off its 35th anniversary with a new logo

The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight has been going strong for nearly five years. Since 2016, it has added new survivors and more killers seen from popular media such as Pinhead and Nemesis. And it’s not done yet. As seen from a recent announcement, the game will soon be even more frightening following the upcoming crossover with the legendary Japanese horror franchise, Ringu. If you don’t own the game, now is a great time to jump in, as it still has more on offer. What better way to try the game than get it (and more) for free? PC Invasion is hosting a giveaway for two Steam copies of Dead By Daylight, along with five of its most terrifying DLC packs for each.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO