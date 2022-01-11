Street Fighter kicks off its 35th anniversary with a new logo

Lately, I’ve been wondering: are arena-style shooters back on the rise? My instinct says no, as the battle royale genre still clearly reigns as king. However, with games like Splitgate and Halo Infinite, I’m thinking that perhaps there’s some evidence of growing battle royale fatigue, and classic shooter action may once more return. It feels too early to say for sure. However, with LEAP, announced this week by Blue Isle Studios, it’s clear that arena shooters aren’t ready to bite the dust yet. Described as a ‘blend of FPS genres,’ LEAP will feature battles with up to 60 players who fight on the ground and in the air. Will it be different enough to drag people from Fortnite for a bit? We’ll know when LEAP enters closed beta starting next week.
