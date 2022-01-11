North Mississippi community wants new Neighborhood Watch program

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A Mid-South community is going back to a grassroots solution to fight crime.

The wife of a Horn Lake alderman says she wants the Neighborhood Watch in her neighborhood back, and she’s not the only one who thinks it’s a good idea.

Bettie Young said she organized a Neighborhood Watch meeting for her neighborhood, and the idea took off.

“It’s not my project. It’s not my program,” said Young. “It is a community program. It’s a community effort on all parts. So if you don’t live in my ward, that is fine, but you can come to my meeting and see what you can do in your ward.”

Young told FOX13 the organizer of the Neighborhood Watch in her ward died several years ago. Since then, the program has fallen off.

Young is meeting with the Horn Lake Police Department on January 22 to talk about neighborhood watches, and anyone is invited.

Mike Arendale of Horn Lake said he’s getting involved because of the crime he has dealt with.

“I have been at home here with my garage door up, and they have come into my garage when I was home here and stole stuff from me,” Mike Arendale said.

Young said Horn Lake is the third safest city in the state but can do better.

“I want to get citizens involved to help the police department to stop the crime, to slow it down. We just don’t have enough police officers to do it all,” Young said.

“Any crime that is stopped because of it would be well worth it,” Horn Lake resident Jimmy Brotherton said.

The meeting is on January 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Horn Lake City Hall.

