This week, the IRS is urging taxpayers to get ready for the season – file electronically, keep track of notices in the mail this month, that sort of thing. But the agency also says it can’t do everything. The IRS is still behind in responding to taxpayer calls and inquiries this past year. How will it manage a new tax season, and what’s the backlog like for taxpayers?

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO