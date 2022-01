Just when I thought it was safe to go back into the water with Jack DeVine he releases another shark into the political ocean. In his Jan. 6 column he correctly states his concern for democracy in our country when referring to the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. President Joe Biden described the event as "the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War." Mr. DeVine then pivots to say that "the president's claim is nonsense." He agrees that the attack "was an ugly, violent and indefensible mob action – a national embarrassment," but then dismisses it by stating that "there was never a real possibility that a ragtag swarm of unarmed, disorganized hoodlums would somehow overthrow the United States of America."

