Republican Objectives

KLTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved. “They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...

www.kltv.com

The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
MSNBC

Another GOP member of the Impeachment 10 heads for the exits

In theory, Republican Rep. John Katko has a compelling reason to run for re-election: The New York congressman is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, and if the GOP takes back the House majority, he'd be in line to lead the influential panel. But in practice, there's a...
NewsBreak
CBS New York

NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.” A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
KLTV

Home destroyed in Smith County fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Smith County Wednesday. According to Chad Hogue, Chief Deputy Fire Marshal for Smith County, they responded to the fire in the 17700 block of FM 14. Hogue said one person was at home when the...
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
KLTV

Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD will close all campuses and facilities for a week due to various issues stemming from COVID-19. In a statement released Wednesday, school district officials said the closure will begin Thursday, Jan. 13 with a planned reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 19. No virtual instruction will be given during the closure. The statement said that COVID-19 has created a classroom staffing shortage, as well as a transportation shortage.
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke outlines objectives for his Governor run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elections for governor take place in November this year with the primary elections happening in March. Governor Greg Abbott has a few republican challengers but for the most part, Beto O’Rourke stands alone in the democratic field. Beto O’Rourke spoke highly of the city and county leaders in the Rio Grande […]
KLTV

State says COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Omicron surge

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services said new cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing and COVID-19 has never spread this fast in the state. In a Facebook post, DSHS shared some graphics of the latest situation in regards to COVID-19 in the state. They said the seven-day...
Register Citizen

Mississippi House OKs congressional remap amid objections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House on Thursday approved a plan to redraw the state's four congressional districts. The 76-42 vote was mostly along party lines, with Republicans and one independent in favor and Democrats and one independent opposed. The Republican-controlled Senate will also have to approve a plan, and no date has been set for that vote.
KLTV

Suspect arrested after Gladewater home ransacked

East Texans gather to celebrate Dr. King, encourage service to others. In Tyler, members of the community came together for the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Interfaith Community Program. No march, but Martin Luther King, Jr. still honored in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago. “People still understand the...
