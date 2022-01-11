ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Forecast: Cold night, clouds & light rain Tuesday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

OVERNIGHT: High clouds moving in. Should have a mostly clear sky to see the moon early overnight and a light freeze & frost for Tuesday morning. Lows: lower 30s to the upper 20s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing after 10 AM and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10% to 20% chance of rain, mainly light showers expected. Highs: lower to middle 50s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain ending by 11 PM. Clouds decreasing overnight. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Milder day. High: 62. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: West 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds return for the afternoon and evening. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph. Late Friday night into Saturday morning, a 10% to 20% chance of rain with our next cold front.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain through 10 AM for southern areas. Cooler and breezy. Low: 50. High: 58. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a seasonably cool day. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Another cold front moves in. Breezy & cooler. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

