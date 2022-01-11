ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zynga: Disappointing Deal Value

Cover picture for the article

Zynga agrees to be bought by Take-Two Interactive at a disappointing valuation despite the deal premium. For long-term shareholders, the Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) deal to acquire Zynga (ZNGA) for $10 per share is a disappointing valuation considering the stock regularly traded above $11 last year. For short-term traders, the 64%...

seekingalpha.com

