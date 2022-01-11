ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

‘Betty White Adoption Event’ in Sioux City to honor late actress’ 100th birthday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Actress and animal activist Betty White is being honored in Siouxland on what would have been her 100th Birthday.

On January 17, the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center will be holding the “Betty White Adoption Event”.

The center, along with Bomgaars and PetSmart, will be reducing the cost of adoptions that day. Additionally, folks that adopt at the center can get a $10 gift card to Bomgaars and a bag of food from PetSmart.

“It’s just amazing and now we have somebody nationally that is a huge animal person that I think she would be very, very pleased to know that her legacy will continue and she continues to help animals even in her demise,” Cindy Rarrat of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

The event started after an adoption and rescue volunteer gave a $100 donation to the center in Betty White’s memory.

The gift cards are available at the shelter when they adopt, and not at any of the Bomgaars stores.

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
