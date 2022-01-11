ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky Appeal Denied

abc23.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother appeal filed by convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky. Attorneys for the former...

www.abc23.com

therecord-online.com

Convicted dog killer appeal denied

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Edward Bendik, 34, a former Lock Haven resident, had his most recent effort to overturn his 2016 convictions for cruelty to animals, burglary, criminal trespass, reckless burning, and aggravated assault on a police officer denied Thursday in an opinion issued by Clinton County Judge Michael F. Salisbury.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Mining Journal

Court of Appeals denies new trial for Mattila

MARQUETTE — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied an appeal for a new trial for Paul Richard Mattila, formerly of Negaunee, who was sentenced on May 29, 2020, to 25 to 50 years in prison on each of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under age 13.
NEGAUNEE, MI
US News and World Report

Supreme Court Denies Appeal of Kidnapping, Slaying Convict

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man serving life in prison for kidnapping and killing another man in Burleigh County in 2012. John Clark Bridges argued in his appeal that mental illness prevented him from understanding the charges against him, aiding in his defense or filing a timely application for relief.
BISMARCK, ND
Jerry Sandusky
Marconews.com

Case against former Collier deputy tied to Terrance Williams, Felipe Santos denied appeal

A lawsuit seeking to hold a former Collier County sheriff’s deputy accountable for the 2004 disappearance of a Naples man was denied on appeal Wednesday. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whose firm is representing Terrance Williams’ family, said his team is pursuing other avenues for justice, including sharing information with the U.S. Department of Justice in hopes the agency will open a federal investigation.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
abc23.com

Aikens Waives Arraignment

The man charged in the death of a Blair County corrections officer in November appeared in court Today where he waived his formal arraignment. Christopher Aikens faces charges related to the murder of a law enforcement officer. His court appearance comes about 2 months after police say Blair County corrections...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Naples Daily News

