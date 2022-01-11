Sandusky Appeal Denied

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Edward Bendik, 34, a former Lock Haven resident, had his most recent effort to overturn his 2016 convictions for cruelty to animals, burglary, criminal trespass, reckless burning, and aggravated assault on a police officer denied Thursday in an opinion issued by Clinton County Judge Michael F. Salisbury.
MARQUETTE — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied an appeal for a new trial for Paul Richard Mattila, formerly of Negaunee, who was sentenced on May 29, 2020, to 25 to 50 years in prison on each of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under age 13.
Every child fears the monster under the bed, in the closet or in the darkest corner of the room. For many children that monster doesn’t turn into a reality, but for Aaron Fisher and at least nine other boys, it did. Fisher first met then-renowned Pennsylvania State University football...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man serving life in prison for kidnapping and killing another man in Burleigh County in 2012. John Clark Bridges argued in his appeal that mental illness prevented him from understanding the charges against him, aiding in his defense or filing a timely application for relief.
A lawsuit seeking to hold a former Collier County sheriff’s deputy accountable for the 2004 disappearance of a Naples man was denied on appeal Wednesday. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whose firm is representing Terrance Williams’ family, said his team is pursuing other avenues for justice, including sharing information with the U.S. Department of Justice in hopes the agency will open a federal investigation.
The man charged in the death of a Blair County corrections officer in November appeared in court Today where he waived his formal arraignment. Christopher Aikens faces charges related to the murder of a law enforcement officer. His court appearance comes about 2 months after police say Blair County corrections...
A man sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend was denied an appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. The justices in a three-line order on Tuesday said they would not hear an appeal by Stephen Getter. Getter, 34, is serving a prison sentence of life without parole...
