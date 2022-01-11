ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

East Cleveland police searching for person of interest in New Year’s Day homicide

By Jessica Dill
 7 days ago

    Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police Department
    Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police Department

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police are asking for your help in tracking down a person of interest in a New Year’s Day homicide. If you recognize the man in the surveillance photo (as seen above) you are asked to contact police.

Police said at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 they were called to Fireside Lounge on Noble Road for shots fired. When they arrived they found several shell casings and a trail of blood. They were able to track the evidence to Caledonia Avenue where they found a man who had been shot several times but still breathing. He was taken to University Hospitals emergency department where he was pronounced dead.

If you were in the area of Fireside Lounge on New Year’s Day or if you have information related to this homicide you are asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can remain anonymous.

They are offering up to a $2,500 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

