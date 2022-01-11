Man seriously injured in Tacoma shooting

Police lights The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (kali9)

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Tacoma on Monday afternoon.

South Sound 911 received a call around 1 p.m. reporting a shooting.

Officers responded and found a man inside a room in the 1300 block of Broadway, according to a tweet from the Tacoma Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tacoma police are investigating.

