Man seriously injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Tacoma on Monday afternoon.
South Sound 911 received a call around 1 p.m. reporting a shooting.
Officers responded and found a man inside a room in the 1300 block of Broadway, according to a tweet from the Tacoma Police Department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tacoma police are investigating.
