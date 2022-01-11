ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Missing Texas dog found safe in Indiana, 3 years after later

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIoiu_0di31TJr00

MARION, Ind. ( WXIN ) – A dog who traveled more than 1,100 miles away from her Texas home is reunited with her owners after being found in Indiana.

Daisy the dog was missing for three years – until she walked up to the back door of Tiffany Clay’s home in Marion, Indiana, last week.

Diabetic Alert Dogs: How one dog changed a girl’s life forever

Clay took Daisy to the vet to see if she was microchipped, and that’s when they got a major shock: Daisy was missing from Houston, Texas.

“Last Tuesday, we got a phone call from Taylor and Tiffany stating they found our dog all the way in Marion, Indiana,” said Daisy’s owner Katrina Skelton. “Mark and I were immediately like, ‘Okay, we’re going to Indiana this weekend. Let’s find a babysitter for our kids, and we’re making a 16-hour drive to get our dog because she was our first baby.’ We had her before we had our kids, so we missed her a lot.”

“It means everything to us so they can be happy, because I’d want someone to bring my dog back,” said Clay about the happy reunion.

Daisy’s owners say they have no idea how she made it all the way to Indiana. They say they always had a feeling she was OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ATLANTA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Marion, IN
Sports
Marion, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Marion, TX
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Marion, IN
Pets & Animals
KLST/KSAN

Vitalant to host Blood Drive at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the national blood shortage continues, Vitalant is teaming up with the Sunset Mall to the Sunset Mall Blood Drive on Saturday, January 22, 2022. According to a release from Vitalant, the continued national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. All blood types, especially the most transfused […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Smoke settles in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle Sunday, January 16th, to inform citizens about heavy smoke from a prescribed burn in Irion county near Arden and Burma Rd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Wxin#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

SAPD SWAT in weekend standoff

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were involved in what officers described as a brief standoff on Sunday evening, January 16, 2022. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers responded to a home on Pope Street to find a 50-year-old woman with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy