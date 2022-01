An anime series based on Scott Pilgrim, the hit graphic novel series by artist and writer Bryan Lee O’Malley, is currently being developed for Netflix. O’Malley and Ben David Grabinski, the showrunner behind the Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival, are both set to write and executive produce the series should it move forward, with anime house Science SARU on set to provide the animation work. The studio is known for having produced such works as Devilman Crybaby, Ping Pong The Animation, Keep Your Hands Off Of Eizouken, and many more.

