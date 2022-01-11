Hundreds Of People Call 311 About Dangerous Black Ice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures dropped to dangerously cold levels Thursday, leaving some people to find places to get out of the cold. Many people headed to the library, Lindale Mall, or waited outside for the County Overflow shelter to open, but the shelter isn’t open around the clock. Those with Willis Dady said they were in discussion with partners about how to open the shelter and staffing those hours if they were able to open. They don’t own the Fillmore Center, and therefore, don’t have a say on when it can open.

