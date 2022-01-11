Domestic violence registry among bills proposed by Rep. Klippert

Beginning in 2011, the state of Washington converted to an all-mail in voting process. While there may have been some minor voting irregularities in the system, they were no more frequent than previous system of in-person and mail/absentee voting. The Eighth District state legislator (Brad Klippert) and two of his fellow legislators attended the Mike Lindell cyber symposium at the expense of the Washington taxpayer is a waste of taxpayer money. The Eighth District people elected Klippert to represent the people for the good of the people, and I see no useful purpose in attending a symposium that alleges widespread election fraud. He seems to be channeling his inner Greene, Boebert, Gosar, etc. to curry the favor of the former president. The people need legislators who have a 360-degree view of all the people they represent. Not just representing those who think like Klippert. The Eighth District needs to vote him out, and his run for the Fourth District Congress must be defeated.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO