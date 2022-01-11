ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Man Receives Pig Heart Transplant in Medical First

By AJ McDougall
 7 days ago
The first-ever successful transplant of a porcine heart into a human’s chest cavity took place last week in a Maryland hospital. Three days after the grueling seven-hour operation, the patient, David Bennett Sr., is reportedly as happy as a pig in mud. “It’s working and it looks normal,”...

TheDailyBeast

COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

A Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator. Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Some Virginia Cities Thumb Nose at Gov. Youngkin Over Masks

Two Virginia cities have already said they will continue to require masks in schools after new Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an order repealing a statewide mandate and vowed to create an opt-out for parents facing local mandates. “We are going to use all the authority that I have to consider all options to protect that right,” the Republican governor said on Fox News. But Richmond’s mayor says the school system there “will maintain its 100% mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors.” And Alexandria’s schools “will continue to abide by the health and safety guidelines of the CDC and the Alexandria Health Department and continue to require all individuals to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth in ACPS schools, facilities and buses,” the city said in a Sunday statement.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Hubby Accused of ‘Intentionally’ Mowing Wife Down Outside Bank

A 59-year-old woman is dead after her husband “drove toward her and intentionally struck her” as she left a Capital One branch in suburban Maryland on Friday, according to police. Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, 59, then allegedly backed up his Lexus SUV and ran her over again, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder of Alka Himanshu Tanna, Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson Shiera Goff said. Alka had driven herself to the bank in a separate vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC Washington reported. Himanshu Tanna is reportedly cooperating with investigators; a motive has not yet been revealed. Last month, a Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly mowing down her date in his Cadillac SUV, then circling the block to roll over him a second time so she could “make sure he was dead.”
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Hallucinogenic Tree Changed How Humans Used Drugs

Throughout the Andes, stretching skyward from dry tropical rainforests, is an inconspicuous tree that can turn your mind euphoric. While the bark of the Anadenanthera colubrina, or vilca, can be used to make tea and its leaves are used for dye, it’s the thin, disc-like seeds within its flattened 13-inch-long pods that have captured people’s attention for 4,000 years. They’re filled with high levels of bufotenine, a potent hallucinogen similar to LSD.
SCIENCE
