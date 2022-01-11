Maryland Man Receives Pig Heart Transplant in Medical First

A 59-year-old woman is dead after her husband “drove toward her and intentionally struck her” as she left a Capital One branch in suburban Maryland on Friday, according to police. Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, 59, then allegedly backed up his Lexus SUV and ran her over again, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder of Alka Himanshu Tanna, Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson Shiera Goff said. Alka had driven herself to the bank in a separate vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC Washington reported. Himanshu Tanna is reportedly cooperating with investigators; a motive has not yet been revealed. Last month, a Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly mowing down her date in his Cadillac SUV, then circling the block to roll over him a second time so she could “make sure he was dead.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO