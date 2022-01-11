ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
58-year-old man dies in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2022

By Renee Allen
 7 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are seeking information about the city’s first homicide of the new year.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robin Green says officers responded to the 400 block of Haig Street just before 1:00 a.m. Monday where they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot and wounded.

Lafayette Police: One dead after shooting on Haig St.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Sgt. Green is asking anyone with information to feel free to reach out to the LPD.

“We’re asking the community if they know anything about this incident that occurred early this morning, to come forward and contact us, let us know any information they may have,” Sgt. Green said.

Couple assaulted in downtown Lafayette

In particular, Sgt. Green explains it would help to obtain video of what occurred before authorities arrived.

“What we want to know is if anybody saw anything or if anybody has any video footage that we may have missed,” she added.

Police have not released information explaining where the victim was found whether outside or inside a home.

“We did a good canvas of the area, but sometimes there are people who have cameras we don’t even know about. If they have anything to provide us with, to help us solve this crime and give that family some peace,” she stated.

Sgt. Green says anyone can contact Lafayette Police directly or call her directly with information.

Plus, Lafayette Crime Stoppers can be reached at (337) 232-TIPS

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

 

KLFY News 10

86-year-old stranded kayaker rescued from Pearl River in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) — Coast Guard aircrews rescued a kayaker who became stranded on the Pearl River in Slidell. It happened late Saturday. According to the Coast Guard, the 86-year-old kayaker was stranded due to the weather but was hoisted and safely transported to Air Station New Orleans. He was last reported in stable condition, […]
SLIDELL, LA
KLFY News 10

Baton Rouge district judge found dead

BAKER, La. (KLFY) 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher R. Dassau was found dead in his home on Sunday, Jan. 16. According to news reports, officers were called to his home for a wellness check after family members were unable to make contact. Foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time. Dassau assumed his […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

