58-year-old man dies in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are seeking information about the city’s first homicide of the new year.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robin Green says officers responded to the 400 block of Haig Street just before 1:00 a.m. Monday where they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot and wounded.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Sgt. Green is asking anyone with information to feel free to reach out to the LPD.

“We’re asking the community if they know anything about this incident that occurred early this morning, to come forward and contact us, let us know any information they may have,” Sgt. Green said.

In particular, Sgt. Green explains it would help to obtain video of what occurred before authorities arrived.

“What we want to know is if anybody saw anything or if anybody has any video footage that we may have missed,” she added.

Police have not released information explaining where the victim was found whether outside or inside a home.

“We did a good canvas of the area, but sometimes there are people who have cameras we don’t even know about. If they have anything to provide us with, to help us solve this crime and give that family some peace,” she stated.

Sgt. Green says anyone can contact Lafayette Police directly or call her directly with information.

Plus, Lafayette Crime Stoppers can be reached at (337) 232-TIPS

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.