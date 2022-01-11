ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Victim identified in Saturday night Meriweather Park deadly shooting

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXX8o_0di2zSTc00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of a man whose body was found after a deadly shooting near a Little Rock park Saturday night.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Jaden Shackleford was found critically injured at Meriweather Park near University and Cantrell Road.

LRPD: Homicide investigation underway after victim found near Meriwether Park

He was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather
KARK 4 News

FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — The FBI released preliminary details on the fatal stabbing of Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez Tuesday morning. Federal investigators say on Tuesday around 10:43 am, Austin William Lanz exited a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, VA, and with no provocation immediately attacked officer Gonzalez with a knife. According to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy