How good was Hideki Matsuyama's 3-wood from 276 yards to 32 inches on Sunday to win the Sony Open? According to strokes gained data, you're supposed to take nearly four strokes from that distance to hole out. Matsuyama did it in two, and in the process, he gained around 1.7 strokes on the field from a single swing of the golf club.

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO