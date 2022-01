What do you think keeps CIOs up at night these days?. CIOs are telling me they are currently functioning under many constraints—everyone is being asked to do more with less. Innovation under these constraints is a must. Successful CIOs recognize that this is not a bad thing. In fact, a constrained environment is often a source of innovation because it helps drive creative solutions. IT departments should not be overlooked when it comes to finding solutions that drive more business value.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO