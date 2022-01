U.S. Marshals need your help finding this week's most wanted Monday suspect.

They said Columbus Adams is wanted in Rogers County for a lewd molestation charge.

Marshals said he lives in the Catoosa area, but is also in Claremore and Tulsa often, and drives a blue Nissan Maxima.

If you know where to find him, contact the U.S. Marshals at 877-Wanted 2.