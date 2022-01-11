ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Cramer says wait for industry consolidation before buying online sports gambling stocks

By Kevin Stankiewicz, @kevin_stank
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he believes investors should stay clear of online sports betting stocks. "Until we see fewer promotional deals and more M&A deals, these online sports gambling stocks ... are very difficult to own," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he believes...

Seeking Alpha

Buy These 3 Big Bank Stocks Before Everyone Else Does

I want to discuss bank stocks today, specifically three undervalued Wall St. giants that should move considerably higher in 2022. JPMorgan (JPM.PK), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS.PK) and Citigroup (NYSE:C.PK). Due to their modest growth outlooks, bank stocks often get overlooked. However, I recently increased the All-Weather Portfolio's financial holdings to more than 11% of assets. Bank stocks are exceptionally cheap relative to many other areas in the market, and there's a growing demand for value stocks. We should see the rotation toward value trend continue through 2022. Moreover, with the Fed tightening monetary conditions, big banks should benefit from a higher interest rate environment. High-quality banks' revenues, profits, and multiples should expand in the new year, enabling their stock prices to increase substantially.
Person
Jim Cramer
