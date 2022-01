ARLINGTON, Va. — One of the first orders of business for Glenn Youngkin, the incoming Virginia governor, is to rescind mask mandates in schools. For the months leading up to his inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Youngkin—though he has encouraged people to get vaccinated—has been vocal about removing any mandates even as the commonwealth is in the midst of another COVID surge due to the omicron variant.

