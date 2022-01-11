Victim identified in Saturday night Meriweather Park deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of a man whose body was found after a deadly shooting near a Little Rock park Saturday night.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Jaden Shackleford was found critically injured at Meriweather Park near University and Cantrell Road.

He was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.