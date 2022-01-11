ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in Saturday night Meriweather Park deadly shooting

By Chris Counts
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of a man whose body was found after a deadly shooting near a Little Rock park Saturday night.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Jaden Shackleford was found critically injured at Meriweather Park near University and Cantrell Road.

LRPD: Homicide investigation underway after victim found near Meriwether Park

He was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

