Yazoo County, MS

Yazoo County shooting over illegal betting on horse racing, investigators say

By Jailen Leavell
 7 days ago

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday, January 8.

Yazoo County Investigator Noble Brooks said the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thomas Road near a horse racing track. Eric Bouldin Jr., 25, was shot in the head and was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he remains in critical condition.

Yazoo County man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

Brooks said the shooting happened over illegal betting on horse racing. He added that at least four horses were also shot.

“We know that the shooting involved some horse racing and possibly some betting involved, illegal betting that resulted in an altercation that led to shooting one to two more persons. There also were some horses involved that were shot,” said Brooks.

He said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-746-5611.

