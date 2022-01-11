ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Pedestrian Injured in Worcester Crash

By Thea DiGiammerino
nbcboston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Damage on tsunami-hit Tonga's main island hampering relief efforts

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Significant damage was reported along the western coast of Tonga's main island on Tuesday following the weekend's massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, but a closed airport and downed communications are hampering international relief efforts. The New Zealand High Commission reported the damage along the western...
AUSTRALIA
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Accidents
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
CBS News

Winter storm sweeps through South and Northeast with crippling amounts of snow

A major winter storm dumped crippling amounts of snow from Asheville, North Carolina, to Buffalo, New York, leaving tens of thousands without power. Across the Northeast on Monday, some areas saw up to 2 inches of snowfall per hour, making it nearly impossible for road crews to keep up. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania with a triple punch of heavy snow, strong winds and freezing rain. Utility crews had to help each other on the slippery roads.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy