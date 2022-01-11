1 dead in southeast Albuquerque fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a mobile home that caught fire on Monday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they were called to the fire near Juan Tabo and Southern. Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters were injured. No other information was provided and KRQE News 13 will provide updates when they become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
