ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

The Stone Pony Concert Schedule For 2022 Continues To Add Impressive Artists

By Jimmy G
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I started my radio career a few years ago in Paducah, Kentucky. I lived pretty much in the middle of nowhere and there was one time I was eating dinner at a random Texas Roadhouse. At the bar, I started having...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Hmmm Is Freddy’s Coming to Toms River, New Jersey?

Have You heard of Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers? They have locations all over the country, but none here in Ocean County...this would be the first for Freddy's. Freddy's was founded in 2002 by Bill Simon, Randy Simon, and Scott Redler in Kansas. The restaurant was named after Bill and Randy's Father "Freddy" who was a World War II Veteran. Freddy Simon’s family values and patriotic service to his country are the foundation of the restaurant concept.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
State
Kentucky State
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Paducah, KY
Entertainment
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
105.7 The Hawk

New GoFundMe Type Site For Pets Features Some South Jersey Pups In Need

If you're a pet owner, then you know well the pain that usually follows after you see the vet bill hit your credit card. Here in South Jersey, our pets are our world. We'll do just about anything to keep them safe and healthy. I don't know about you, but sometimes freak accidents result in thousands of dollars out of your pocket to restore your animal's health. Within the first month or so of rescuing my dog, Mia, she got into a container of Ibuprofen and had to be rushed to the emergency veterinary hospital. She's as good as new now, but watching that $2000+ bill hit my statement wasn't exactly the happiest day of my life.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Have You Ever#Roadhouse#Point
105.7 The Hawk

Train lovers in NJ are hopeful for a new train museum

If you live in the suburbs, chances are you’ve become quite familiar with the lovely sound of NJ Transit. New Jersey is home to some of the most historic trains in America, and for years they have remained untouched. Jersey historians have always hoped for a place to showcase these trains, but in order to show them off, they must be restored.
VISUAL ART
105.7 The Hawk

7 New Jersey candle scents we need (Opinion)

I don’t know who was asking for this, but Campbells Soup Company teamed up with a California firm to release two soup scented candles. The candles smell like two of Campbell’s popular soup flavors: Chicken Noodle and Tomato. To make it a full meal, the tomato candle also has hints of grilled cheese.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
105.7 The Hawk

We love our pets in NJ but don’t risk your life for one (Opinion)

That headline alone is enough for some people to send me to prison, I know, I know. But let’s get real folks. As much as it’s trendy to anthropomorphize animals and consider them part of the family, they’re not human. When your child is too sick to recover you don’t take them to a doctor and have them put down. You’re not making them go to the bathroom in the yard. You’re not letting them walk down the street naked on a chain.
PETS
105.7 The Hawk

Reserve Your Own Igloo At One Of New Jersey’s Hottest Eateries

I love a creative solution! Who am I kidding, I love dining al fresco with a cosmo in my hand and anyone who can still make that happen in the winter is a hero. There is an awesome spot that let's you do just that with your own private dining igloo! Lots of places have done this, but I have to say that I think that Yankee Doodle Tap Room in historic Princeton, New Jersey has this on lock.
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Replacing The 7-Eleven In Brick, New Jersey

This is a question that you don't have to answer...how many hot dogs do you think you have consumed in your lifetime at The WindMill? If you are in Brick you were no doubt topping that meal of champions off with a Coke Slurpee from the 7-Eleven right next door until that went bye bye.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy