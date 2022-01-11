The Stone Pony Concert Schedule For 2022 Continues To Add Impressive Artists

If you're a pet owner, then you know well the pain that usually follows after you see the vet bill hit your credit card. Here in South Jersey, our pets are our world. We'll do just about anything to keep them safe and healthy. I don't know about you, but sometimes freak accidents result in thousands of dollars out of your pocket to restore your animal's health. Within the first month or so of rescuing my dog, Mia, she got into a container of Ibuprofen and had to be rushed to the emergency veterinary hospital. She's as good as new now, but watching that $2000+ bill hit my statement wasn't exactly the happiest day of my life.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO