BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is facing multiple charges following several incidents over the weekend in the City of Batavia. On Sunday, January 16, first responders were called to Washington Towers for reports of a chair on fire in the communal area of the building. According to the City of Batavia Police Department, the City of Batavia Fire Department and CBFD Fire Investigators were conducting an arson investigation when additional officers were called to a bicycle theft in the area of Bank Street.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO