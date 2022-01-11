Arkansas National Guard helping hospitals around the state with COVID-19 testing
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas National Guard is now helping hospitals around the state. About 40 guardmembers have been deployed to hospitals to help with COVID-19 testing.
Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer William Phillips says helping out at hospitals is a great way to be of service at this time.
“There’s a record number of people going into the hospitals right now,” Phillips said. “Every doctor or nurse you can free up from filling out an intake form, or taking a swab for a COVID exam, only increases the amount of aid we can provide for Arkansans.”
The guardmembers will report January 11 and stay for 30 days, which could be extended as COVID-19 cases continue rise.
