Arkansas State

Arkansas National Guard helping hospitals around the state with COVID-19 testing

By Justin Trobaugh
 7 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas National Guard is now helping hospitals around the state. About 40 guardmembers have been deployed to hospitals to help with COVID-19 testing.

Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer William Phillips says helping out at hospitals is a great way to be of service at this time.

ACHI reports 97% of school districts have high COVID-19 infection rates

“There’s a record number of people going into the hospitals right now,” Phillips said. “Every doctor or nurse you can free up from filling out an intake form, or taking a swab for a COVID exam, only increases the amount of aid we can provide for Arkansans.”

The guardmembers will report January 11 and stay for 30 days, which could be extended as COVID-19 cases continue rise.

Washington County plan to use ARP funds on jail expansion is on pause

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to help fund a jail expansion is now on pause in Washington County. A recent ruling from the Department of Treasury found that ARP funds aren’t eligible to be used for a jail expansion. County officials are currently reviewing those rules. Washington […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
