Arkansas National Guard helping hospitals around the state with COVID-19 testing

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas National Guard is now helping hospitals around the state. About 40 guardmembers have been deployed to hospitals to help with COVID-19 testing.

Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer William Phillips says helping out at hospitals is a great way to be of service at this time.

“There’s a record number of people going into the hospitals right now,” Phillips said. “Every doctor or nurse you can free up from filling out an intake form, or taking a swab for a COVID exam, only increases the amount of aid we can provide for Arkansans.”

The guardmembers will report January 11 and stay for 30 days, which could be extended as COVID-19 cases continue rise.

