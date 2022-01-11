ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attack on Titan Season 4 Returns With Eren and Reiner's Bloodiest Brawl Yet

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttack on Titan is finally back for the fourth and final season, and has kicked off the new episodes with Eren Yeager and Reiner Braun's biggest and bloodiest rematch yet. Eren and Reiner have been the key components of the series ever since it was revealed that Reiner was actually a...

comicbook.com

Den of Geek

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 17 Review: Judgment

This Attack on Titan review contains spoilers. “We just have to keep moving forward, right Eren?”. One of the first images from “Judgment,” the premiere entry from Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2, is a naked and bewildered Zeke who emerges from the husk of a Titan’s corpse, as if he’s been reborn anew. Attack on Titan has always been interested in how death is necessary for rebirth, but it’s become a suffocating mantra during the series’ final season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Episode 77: Will Zeke Finally Help Eren Fight Reiner and Porco?

Attack on Titan Episode 77 could feature the return of the Beast Titan!. The wait for Attack on Titan Episode 77 continues but what exactly can we expect when the second episode of Season 4 Part 2 premieres this Sunday? There is little doubt that the action will continue as Eren Yeager keeps defending himself from Reiner Braun and Porco Galliard. But is it finally time for Zeke Yeager to join the fight? The teaser for next week's episode of The Final Season may have confirmed that the Beast Titan will be swinging into battle just in time to help Eren!
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix, Funimation, or Crunchyroll?

Based on Hajime Isayama’s award-winning Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Attack on Titan’ is a military action anime. The series revolves around Eren Yeager, a young boy who lives in the county sounded by giant concentric walls to protect the people from monstrous humanoid creatures called titans. But when one of the walls falls down, and his mother is killed in the brutal attack, Eren vows to fight until he eradicates every last titan from the face of the earth.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Star Details His New Approach for Eren in Season 4

The star behind Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager opened up about his change in approach to the character with the fourth and final season! After a ton of waiting the final season of the series has finally returned with the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans are beginning to see just how far Eren is willing to go to accomplish his wild new goals. But this was all being set up in the first half of the season as it was immediately apparent that the Eren since the third season has undergone a huge amount of changes physically, emotionally, and mentally.
TV SERIES
Marley
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan: Eren Yeager Actor Cried Over Character's Final Season Fate

Yuki Kaji cried after recording Eren Yeager's part in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 dialogue!. It's almost time for another episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 and that means we can continue seeing Eren Yeager in action. However, it looks like Yuki Kaji is already hyping up the anime's big ending. The voice actor who plays Eren admitted that he cried after working on the second half of The Final Season!
COMICS
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Impractical Jokers Star Confirms Series Will "Break Format" Following Joe Gatto Exit

On New Year's Day came the surprising news that Joe Gatto, one quarter of the Impractical Jokers cast on TruTV, would be departing the reality/prank series that he'd starred in for ten years. At the time Gatto said that his stepping away from the series was due to "personal issues," noting that he and his wife Bessie have "decided to amicably part ways," adding he would now "focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids." After Gatto's revelation however came news that the series would continue without him, the other Jokers need to make hay after all, and now we have a first hint about what the series will be like in his absence and it will apparently be "weird."
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Yellowjackets’ Reveals the Satisfaction of Mysteries With Obvious Answers (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains major spoilers for “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” the Season 1 finale of “Yellowjackets,” which premiered Sunday, January 16 on Showtime. The central mysteries of “Yellowjackets” are as tantalizing as the wilderness that inspires it: thick and even seductive with possibility, but also grounded in the banal pain of just trying to stay alive another day. As the show’s many threads intertwined and untangled over the course of its first hit season, it invited viewers to become as obsessive about figuring out what the hell might be going on as the teen girl plane crash survivors —...
TV SERIES
#Attack On Titan#The Episodes#Armored Titan
ComicBook

Regina King Fans Celebrate Her 51st Birthday

Today is Regina King's birthday and fans are excited to celebrate. The Watchmen star is 51 and still enjoying all the impressive work she completed in 2021. Her film One Night In Miami was still being discussed for awards last year. Then, she starred in The Harder They Fall on Netflix and fans enjoyed seeing King interact with that all-star cast of characters. Who knows what she had coming up in 2022, but the fans seem to be here for any and all of it. Could we finally see that new version of The Boondocks set to premiere on HBO Max? You can check out Netflix's big post down below and some of the fan reactions.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Season 4 Inspires Anime's Best New Meme

Attack on Titan is back with the second half of its final season, continuing the war between the residents of Paradis and the nation of Marley as Eren Jaeger battles Reiner the Armored Titan and the rest. During the premiere of Season 4, Part 2, a new opening was revealed, inspiring a fan to make one of the best memes of the anime yet as Eren screams.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts New Twist On Tengen

Demon Slayer has recently brought the story of the Mugen Train to a close, beginning a new arc that introduces viewers to a new Hashira following the unfortunate demise of Rengoku. Though Tengen Uzui is a very different character from the Flame Hashira, his role in the series is just as big, with one fan of the series creating some creative cosplay to give the Sound Hashira a big makeover.
COMICS
Distractify

Do Mikasa and Eren Get A Happy Ending in 'Attack on Titan' Season 4, Part 2?

Spoiler alert: This article contains major Attack on Titan anime/manga spoilers. In Season 4, Part 1 of Attack on Titan, Eren Jaeger tells Mikasa Ackerman that he's always hated her. His cruel statement reduces the typically stoic Mikasa to tears. Mikasa has dealt with man-eating Titans, the death of friends and comrades, and the traumatic murder of her parents. So, why is it this moment that finally breaks her?
COMICS
ComicBook

Justified Fans Demand Walton Goggins Appear in FX Revival

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from FX that Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for a Justified sequel series titled Justified: City Primeval. The new series will be inspired by City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, another novel by the late Elmore Leonard, with Justified producers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner set to serve as showrunners and even series creator Graham Yost returning as an executive producer. With all of these familiar names returning there was one notable absence, Olyphant's co-star Walton Goggins who played the iconic villain Boyd Crowder in the original six season run.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Fans Are Overloading Streaming Services Amid Season 4 Return

Attack on Titan fans now find themselves in quite the sticky situation as they have surprisingly overloaded many streaming services in order to try and catch the return of the series for its fourth and final season! Ever since the first half of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season wrapped last year, fans have been eagerly anticipating the new episodes. It's not only the biggest return of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, but one of the most anticipated releases of the 2022 anime year overall. So on heading to various streaming services, fans surprisingly ran into some trouble trying to catch the premiere.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Offers First Clue to Chakotay's Fate

Star Trek: Prodigy returns his week with its latest episode, "First Con-tact." Following last week's epic, Easter egg-filled tribute episode, the latest Star Trek: Prodigy sees the Protostar crew engaging in a longstanding Star Trek tradition by embarking on a first contact mission. Things do not go to plan -- or at least not to the plan that most of them thought they were enacting. But while the crew is planetside, Hologram Janeway continues her investigation into the fate of the Starfleet officers previously operating aboard the Protostar. She doesn't remember that crew, captained by Chakotay, the real Janeway's former first officer aboard the USS Voyager. However, examining the recently recovered recording of them in action may have revealed a clue to their fate. SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "First Con-tact."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Justified Revival Announced By FX With Timothy Olyphant Returning

FX is reviving Justified with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. The news comes this week as the company surprised fans on social media. U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is back and no one expected new details this soon. Variety reported on the revival last year but apparently this show will be called Justified: City Primeval. Inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, things pick up for Givens after leaving Kentucky. He's been gone for 8 years and lived in Miami. Time has done a number on the protagonist as he's trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Celment Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Reveals the Next Opening Theme for Season 4

Attack on Titan might not be your cup of tea, but it is for millions of fans worldwide. The series is one of the biggest in anime, so of course, there are high expectations for its final season. Attack on Titan will have to make or break this weekend when its fourth season resumes at last, and now, a new report suggests the show will go live with a new opening in tow.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Spinoff to Begin Filming in Georgia

Tales of the Walking Dead is coming to life in Buford, Georgia. According to the Gainesville Times, the episodic anthology spinoff is scheduled to begin filming in Hall County on Tuesday, January 18. A location at 5711 Holiday Road has been fashioned into a prop "Mini Mart" convenience store and a prop "2 Panchos" Mexican restaurant. Stalwart Productions LLC has leased the site for approximately 53 days for a donation of $30,000, according to a location agreement. Gainesville Times reports the payment will be used for future equipment and gear purchases by the Friends of Hall County Fire Services Fund.
BUFORD, GA
epicstream.com

What to Expect From Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2?

For those who can remember, part one of season 4 of Attack on Titan ended with a major cliffhanger. Attack on Titan was loved by anime fans not only in Japan but around the world. Its popularity was so high to the point that it was the front page of a free newspaper in Hong Kong because of its response from fans in Taiwan and mainland China.
COMICS

