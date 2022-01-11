Attack on Titan Season 4 Returns With Eren and Reiner's Bloodiest Brawl Yet

On New Year's Day came the surprising news that Joe Gatto, one quarter of the Impractical Jokers cast on TruTV, would be departing the reality/prank series that he'd starred in for ten years. At the time Gatto said that his stepping away from the series was due to "personal issues," noting that he and his wife Bessie have "decided to amicably part ways," adding he would now "focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids." After Gatto's revelation however came news that the series would continue without him, the other Jokers need to make hay after all, and now we have a first hint about what the series will be like in his absence and it will apparently be "weird."

