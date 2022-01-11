ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City restaurants hope for revenue boost during Chiefs Super Wildcard Weekend

By Regan Porter
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic has been tough on the restaurant industry, but bars and food stops often rake in the cash during sporting events.

Now local eateries are thrilled the Kansas City Chiefs have a shot at the Super Bowl once again.

Chiefs Kingdom is ready to start its run in the playoffs, and it could be argued that local restaurants are the most excited.

The shot at another trip to the Super Bowl brings a sense of hope, normalcy and nourishment for restaurants’ pockets, some depleted through the pandemic.

“Go Chiefs!” said Justin Pamatmat, assistant general manager at Parlor.

He remembers the Chiefs’ trip to the Super Bowl pre-pandemic. All three floors at Parlor would be packed with people. Then, things turned upside down.

The modern food hall pushed through the pandemic and survived a shutdown, limited hours and capacity restrictions.

All the furniture on the patio and in the dining room is just now getting back into action, just in time for some high-stakes football and the playoffs.

“A lot of our servers and bartenders, they rely on big things like Chiefs games to supplement their income,” Pamatmat said. “So having the Chiefs move far in the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl would really start their year off well.”

Pamatmat said they stay 6 feet apart when possible and highly suggest that guests wear masks while walking around. They also close on Mondays for extra cleaning procedures.

“The Chiefs are great for The Peanut,” manager Aaron Whitside said.

Whitside said business at the Peanut on Main Street is almost back to what it used to be. Sundays are lucrative for the restaurant, and when the Chiefs play, people make a day out of it.

“They’ll come in the morning for eggs benedict. We’ve got the best eggs benedict in the city, and then have chicken wings in the afternoon, and they’ll stick around and watch the game,” Whitside said.

Whitside wants to see the Chiefs go far in the playoffs as a fan and said bars and restaurants would appreciate it.

The Chiefs host the Steelers at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

